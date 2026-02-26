ZAMBIA’S INFLATION DROPS TO 7.5% IN FEBRUARY AS FOOD AND FUEL PRICES EASE





By: Justin Banda



Zambia’s inflation rate in February declined from 9.4% to 7.5%, according to the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats).





The agency says the decline represents a 1.9 percentage point drop from January 2026.

ZamStats Acting Statistician General Sheila Mudenda attributed the outturn to movements in prices of both food and non-food items.





Ms. Mudenda said annual food inflation slowed to 8.2% in February, down from 10.9% in January 2026.





She explained that the decrease was driven by price movements in cereals such as maize grain, breakfast mealie meal, roller meal, imported rice, and plain wheat flour.





She further noted that prices of fruits also contributed to the slowdown, alongside vegetables such as lumanda, cassava leaves, tomatoes, cucumber, sweet potatoes, and green pepper, as well as cooking oil.





Regarding non-food inflation, Ms. Mudenda said the annual rate declined to 6.5% from 7.3% in January, attributing the change to price movements in fuel, particularly diesel and petrol, domestic and regional passenger air transport fares, as well as purchases of motor vehicles and accommodation services.

