ZAMBIA’S MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE HON. REUBEN MTOLO REPRESENTS PRESIDENT HAKAİNDE HICHILEMA AT MALAWI PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION





Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Reuben Mtolo, has arrived in Blantyre, Malawi, to represent President Hakainde Hichilema at the inauguration of President-elect Professor Peter Mutharika.





His presence at this historic occasion reflects Zambia’s steadfast commitment to nurturing strong diplomatic ties and regional cooperation with its neighbors.





Hon. Mtolo’s participation underscores Zambia’s support for democratic processes in the region while providing a valuable opportunity to engage with fellow African leaders.





During the inauguration, the Minister is expected to discuss key issues of mutual interest, including agricultural development, trade, and regional growth initiatives.





This visit reaffirms Zambia’s dedication to fostering partnership and collaboration within the Southern African Development Community (SADC), as the country works together with regional neighbors to promote economic growth, food security, and sustainable development for the benefit of all citizens.





Issued by:

Balewa Zyuulu

Principal Public Relations Officer

MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE