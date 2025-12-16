ZAMBIA’S PARLIAMENT PASSES BILL 7: A SIGNAL OF NATIONAL CONSENSUS AND DEMOCRATIC PROGRESS





By Rodrick Chisani Ng’andu – Kafue



Zambia’s Parliament has passed the Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 7, a development that has drawn national attention not only because of the substance of the Bill, but also because of the rare show of unity it received across the political divide.





Notably, the Bill was passed with support from both the ruling party and some opposition Members of Parliament. In a political environment often characterised by sharp partisan differences, this outcome sends a powerful message about the importance of placing national interest above party lines.





What the Passage of Bill 7 Means



The passage of Bill 7 signifies a moment of political maturity and institutional strength. When opposition MPs vote alongside the government on a constitutional amendment, it reflects acknowledgment that certain reforms are necessary for the good of the country, regardless of political affiliation.





This cross-party support enhances the legitimacy of the Bill and reassures citizens that Parliament is capable of consensus-building on key national issues. It also demonstrates respect for the parliamentary process, where debate, dissent, and eventual agreement are all part of democratic governance.





Positive and Expected Benefits of Bill 7



Bill 7 is intended to address long-standing constitutional and governance challenges. Among its anticipated benefits are:





1.. Improved Representation



The Bill seeks to realign representation with Zambia’s growing population. By increasing and restructuring constituencies, citizens in rapidly growing areas are expected to have better access to representation and more effective advocacy in Parliament.





2. Strengthening Democratic Governance



Through proposed constitutional refinements, Bill 7 aims to strengthen democratic institutions by clarifying procedures that have previously caused uncertainty, particularly around elections and governance timelines. Clear rules help reduce conflict and promote stability.





3. Inclusive Political Participation



Supporters of the Bill argue that it lays the groundwork for a more inclusive political system, with improved prospects for representation of women, youths, and other underrepresented groups in governance structures.





4. Electoral Certainty and Stability



By addressing ambiguities in electoral and constitutional processes, Bill 7 is expected to contribute to smoother electoral cycles, reduced litigation, and increased public confidence in democratic outcomes.





5. National Unity and Confidence



Perhaps most importantly, the manner in which the Bill was passed sends a strong signal of unity. At a time when citizens expect leadership that prioritises development and stability, bipartisan support fosters confidence in Parliament as a national institution.





A Broader National Message



The passing of Bill 7 underscores that democracy is not merely about opposing for the sake of opposition, nor governing for the sake of power. It is about dialogue, compromise, and making decisions that shape the nation’s future.





While debate around the Bill has been robust as is expected with any constitutional amendment its passage highlights Zambia’s continued commitment to constitutional order, parliamentary supremacy, and democratic evolution.



As the country looks ahead, the true test of Bill 7 will lie in its implementation and in ensuring that its objectives translate into tangible benefits for ordinary Zambians.





For now, its passage stands as a defining parliamentary moment one that reflects cooperation, responsibility, and hope for a stronger democratic Zambia.



This is my personal view on the Bill 7 passed by the Zambian parliament