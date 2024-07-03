Zambia’s Political Circus: The Misadventures of Miles  “Mbappe” Sampa

Zambia’s Political Circus: The Misadventures of “Mbappe” Sampa

In a twist of events that would make even the most seasoned political pundits dizzy, the Zambian political landscape has been turned upside down by the antics of one man: Miles Sampa, now affectionately known as “Mbappe” Sampa.

Sampa, the self-proclaimed president and secretary-general of the opposition Patriotic Front – PF party, has been on a rollercoaster ride of drama that would put the most outrageous reality shows to shame.

It all started when Sampa managed to snatch the PF leadership from the former president, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, much to the delight of the ruling UPND party. Sampa then proceeded to destabilize the PF, creating two factions and leaving the party in complete disarray.

Just when we thought the chaos couldn’t get any worse, Sampa decided to up the ante. He fired his own party secretary-general, Morgan Ng’ona, and declared himself the new secretary-general. But the real shocker came when Sampa was spotted having a cozy “evening tea” with none other than Lungu himself.

It was like something straight out of a comedy series. One minute, Sampa is the darling of the UPND, the next, he’s cozying up to the very man he supposedly overthrew. You can’t make this stuff up!

The drama didn’t stop there. In a display of paranoia that would make even the most eccentric dictator blush, Sampa is now threatening disciplinary action against his top supporter Robert Chabinga.

In a letter Sampa has published some WhatsApp conversation between Chabinga and him.

Chabinga who is Mafinga Member of Parliament sent a series of threatening WhatsApp messages to Sampa after Sampa removed him from the Central Committee.

“My brother, don’t think you’re a star,” Chabinga wrote in one message. “I risked my life for you and spent my time and resources, and then you behave this way to me. You shall regret knowing me!”

Sampa, who claims to be bewildered by Chabinga’s outburst, has given a 48-hour ultimatum to explain himself or face disciplinary action. It’s a move that has left the Zambian public scratching their heads and wondering if Sampa has completely lost the plot.

Mbappe Sampa is like a walking, talking political comedy, one minute, he’s firing his own party members, the next, he’s threatening them with disciplinary action. It’s like he’s living in his own little world, and the rest are just along for the ride.

As the saga continues to unfold, the Zambian public can’t help but wonder what other antics Sampa has up his sleeve. Will he reconcile with Lungu and hand over the PF leadership, or will he continue his reign of political chaos? Only time will tell in this wild ride of Zambian politics.

3rd July, 2024.