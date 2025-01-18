Zambia’s Political Rift in Need of True Reconciliation



In a country renowned for its peaceful democratic transitions, the widening chasm between former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL) and incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema highlights a troubling departure from Zambia’s celebrated unity. The reluctance of these two leaders to engage in meaningful dialogue has exacerbated political divisions, leaving the nation polarized and undermining efforts toward a cohesive future. This growing political rift not only creates a climate of mistrust but also places the interests of a few above the welfare of millions of Zambians.





Reconciliation is a cornerstone of progress, and the lack of it between these two leaders sends a negative message. While President Hichilema focuses on governance reforms and economic stabilization, his government is perceived by critics as overly fixated on addressing alleged misdeeds of the previous administration. On the other hand, former President Lungu, accused of evading accountability, remains distant, his silence creating an aura of mistrust. For a nation seeking unity, both leaders must rise above personal grievances and show Zambians that national interests come before individual egos.





Joseph Kasonde, the President of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) aligned with the ruling UPND, has called for deliberate efforts to mend the rift. He stresses the pivotal role of the Church, which has historically mediated Zambia’s political challenges. “The Church must rise to the occasion. We cannot allow our leaders to move like parallel lines that never meet. True reconciliation demands courage and neutrality, and the Church must facilitate this for the good of Zambia,” Kasonde stated. His plea underscores the urgent need for religious institutions to assume their historical role as mediators in national conflicts.





Yet the Church, once the moral compass during Zambia’s political transitions, has largely remained silent. Critics argue that divisions within the Church itself—aligned along partisan lines—have eroded its credibility and neutrality. During Zambia’s transition from one-party rule to multiparty democracy in 1991, the Church played a pivotal role in facilitating dialogue and peace. Today, however, its hesitance to intervene reflects a disheartening shift, leaving a vacuum in leadership at a time when it is desperately needed.





The call for unity is even more complex within the NDC itself, as the party faces internal divisions. While Kasonde asserts his leadership and alliance with the UPND, another faction led by Saboi Imboela claims equal legitimacy. This infighting weakens the party’s credibility in championing national reconciliation. Kasonde, however, remains steadfast, urging discipline within the NDC and calling for collective efforts to foster peace. “We cannot preach unity on the national stage while struggling to maintain it within our own structures,” Kasonde admitted.





Reconciliation is not just a political necessity—it is a moral imperative. The ongoing feud between Zambia’s top leaders reflects the broader challenge of fostering a sense of shared purpose among citizens. As Zambia’s economy stabilizes and the country moves toward development, political harmony is crucial to ensuring that reforms are embraced by all. National reconciliation would set a powerful example, signaling that Zambia’s leaders are committed to inclusive governance and lasting peace.





Zambia stands at a crossroads. The choice is simple yet profound: to remain trapped in political division or to rise above personal differences and embrace the ideals of unity and progress. Leaders, civil society, and citizens must collectively demand reconciliation, ensuring that Zambia continues to be a beacon of peace and democracy in Africa. For reconciliation to succeed, both ECL and HH7 must put Zambia first—proving that they are not just politicians but statesmen worthy of their people’s trust.



KUMWESU JAN 18, 2025