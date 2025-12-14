EVM News. Article By Cde. Newton Ng’ambi.



Zambia’s Politically Charged Past: Why We Need a New Era of Dialogue and Development





Since Independence in 1964, Zambia has enjoyed a reputation as a peaceful nation. Yet beneath this image lies a reality that has shaped our development trajectory for decades,Zambia has been politically charged since the beginning, and this constant political heat has left little room for national reflection or meaningful development dialogue.





The early years of independence were marked by rapid consolidation of political power, ultimately leading to the One-Party era (1973–1991). While intended to promote unity, the arrangement stifled dissent and entrenched the belief that politics is a dangerous and divisive space. When multiparty democracy returned, the political temperature escalated. Competition intensified, institutions weakened, and violence became a tool in elections and by-elections.





Today, the violence witnessed in markets, bus stations, and campaigns is often caused not by true party members but by unemployed youths turned into political thugs “cadres” in name but not in ideology. Their existence reflects a deeper governance gap: the absence of a national platform for long-term development dialogue.





To build a more peaceful Zambia, several solutions are urgent:



Establish a permanent National Dialogue Forum for cross-party and citizen engagement.





Depoliticise institutions such as police, civil service, and ECZ.



Disband cadres from markets and public spaces, restoring council authority.



Introduce nationwide political and civic education.



Invest in youth economic empowerment to remove violence’s economic appeal.





Zambia must lower its political temperature. Only then can we focus on what truly matters poverty reduction, job creation, quality healthcare, and national unity. A politically sober Zambia is possible, but it begins with deliberate leadership choices and a collective commitment to peace.



Newton Ng’ambi- Commissar In the Socialist Party Zambia – cnnp17@gmail.com +260 977 892 875