ZAMBIA’s SOCIALIST PARTY EXPRESSES SOLIDARITY WITH CAPTAIN IBRAHIM TRAORÉ

ZAMBIA’s SOCIALIST PARTY EXPRESSES SOLIDARITY WITH IBRAHIM TRAORÉ



Lusaka… Wednesday May 21, 2025 – Zambia’s Socialist Party has declared its firm support for Captain Ibrahim Traoré, the President of Burkina Faso, and for what it described as the “brave and upright people” of the West African nation.





In a live broadcast by Dr. Fred M’membe, the party’s president, the Socialist Party expressed solidarity with Traoré, whom they characterized as a representative of a “new generation of African leadership.”



Dr. M’membe praised Traoré’s courage, uncompromising stance, and alignment with the aspirations of the Burkinabe people.





He said Traoré had chosen the path of “true independence, dignity, and sovereignty” in defiance of continued neocolonial domination and imperialist interference.





The Socialist Party attributed Burkina Faso’s current challenges to the historical legacy of French colonialism and broader imperialist exploitation.



“What we are witnessing in Burkina Faso,” the party noted, “is not just a political transition, but a rebirth of revolutionary consciousness in West Africa, particularly in the Sahel region.”





It lauded Traoré’s efforts to reclaim national resources for the benefit of his people, calling them “acts of immense historical significance.”



The Socialist Party also condemned “covert or overt attempts” to destabilize Burkina Faso’s leadership.





It emphasized that African nations should be allowed to chart their own course, free from the influence of former colonial powers or their proxies.





Dr. M’membe stated that Traoré was not alone in his struggle, noting a broader movement across Africa and the Global South.





He said there was a “rising tide” of people and movements rejecting foreign domination and striving for justice, equality, and self-determination.





He concluded with a call to all progressive forces across Africa and the world to unite in support of Traoré and the Burkinabe people, declaring solidarity with the ideals of sovereignty, self-determination, and Pan-African socialism.