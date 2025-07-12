Zambia’s Solar Shift: Luapula 50MW Solar PV Plant on Course for December Target



Zambia’s ambitious agenda to reach 1,000 megawatts (MW) of solar electricity by year-end is gaining momentum, aiming to reduce the energy gap hindering economic growth.





The Luapula Solar PV Power Plant, located in Mabumba Chiefdom, Mansa District, is a strategic project expected to inject 50MW of solar energy into the Zambian grid upon completion.





Wholly owned by ZESCO Limited, the national power utility, the plant will support the economic development of Mansa District and Luapula Province.



“This project brings an additional 50MW to the Zambian grid, addressing the energy deficit caused by last year’s drought,” says Eng. Brian Kanyanga, Head of Renewables at ZESCO.





The project is crucial for the region’s economic growth, particularly farming and mining. “Mansa and Luapula Province are growing rapidly, and we need energy to support these economic activities,” Eng. Kanyanga added.





The solar plant has achieved 30% of groundwork and is expected to be completed by December 2025.



“We’re responding to the Presidential call for a 1,000MW solar explosion, diversifying the energy mix, and driving economic growth,” Eng. Kanyanga said.





Supporting Musonda Falls Hydropower Station



The Musonda Falls hydropower station has historically done the heavy lifting of supporting the electricity needs of the province, releasing 10MW into the national grid and supporting the economic life of Luapula Province.





Local economic expansion and the risks posed by hydropower have necessitated the urgency for more reliable energy.



“Musonda Falls hydropower station is strategically placed mainly to support the agriculture activities in Mansa. We have Mansa Sugar, we also have mining activities,” says Eng. Peter Chamfya, Chief Operating Officer at ZESCO Limited.





The output is, however, insufficient, bemoans Eng. Chamfya:



“But the major challenge we have is that the power is still not enough. Much as we upgraded the power station, the power is still not enough. We are going to put a high voltage line which will come from Kasama to support the mining business in Luapula” he added.





That’s where 50MW solar energy comes in to complement the hydroelectricity, combining to energize and unlock Luapula’s manganese mining potential and ultimately boosting President Hakainde Hichilema’s energy diversification mix agenda, which assures resilience and energy security.