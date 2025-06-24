Zambia’s Solar Shift: Mailo Solar Power Plant Injects 25MW into the Grid …And toasts successful pre-commissioning tests





Mailo Solar PV Power Plant located in Mailo Chiefdom in Serenje District has attained a significant milestone by injecting 25 Megawatts (MW) of solar energy into the Zambian electricity grid.





This achievement is another testament to the country’s concerted efforts to diversify its energy mix, assure resilience and attain energy security—an agenda vigorously pursued by President Hakainde Hichilema.





The 110MW solar plant, conceptualized through a partnership between Solar Century Africa and ZESCO Limited, sits on 204 hectares of land in Chief Mailo’s chiefdom. The project, which broke ground in July last year, has rapidly developed, with the first phase of work completed and tested in May this year.





“In terms of the timelines, we are planning to start clearing the site for phase two in July, which will take two months” says Solar Century Africa Project Manager, Eng. Gondai Moyana.





Beyond the 25MW in the first phase of the Mailo solar plant, the developers have already set their eyes and hands on achieving the next 35MW and then 50MW.



“Construction will start around September while completion of mechanical works and testing will be done by April to May next year. Soon after that, we will start the third phase of 50MW, which is likely to take a little bit longer because it will be the biggest portion of the project. Commissioning [of the 50MW] will be around 2027,” he added.





ZESCO is at the forefront of providing solutions to the current electricity challenges. The national power utility is aggressively seeking out private and public sector collaborations to address the energy deficit.



“Mailo Solar power plant is critical in our current situation and the future,” says Eng. Brian Kanyanga, Head of Renewables at ZESCO. “It will contribute to lessening the burden on our [hydro] power plants.”





The successful completion of the first phase of the Mailo Solar Power Plant demonstrates the trust and confidence the private sector has placed in ZESCO an implementing partner.



As more private sector players join the energy sustainability race, ZESCO ensures that the right technical soundness during development and before a project can release its electrons into the national grid.





“Not only have we verified the designs, but we have also contributed to grid integration to make sure that this plant seamlessly integrates into the national grid. As you know, solar is intermittent, so we need to make sure that the technology we are bringing on board does not destabilize the plant while we enjoy the benefits that come from it,” Eng. Kanyanga added.





With the target to reach 1,000MW of solar electricity by year-end to improve the national electricity supply, Zambia’s “Solar Explosion” story is on course and in full swing.