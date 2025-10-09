 ZAMBIA’S WORLD CUP DREAM STILL ALIVE!



By Uncle Philip Banda



After beating Tanzania 1–0 in Zanzibar, the Chipolopolo have kept their FIFA World Cup qualification hopes alive — with one final showdown left! ⚽





燐 What Zambia Must Do



Zambia’s final match is against Niger — and it’s a must-win.



If Zambia: Beats Niger: they’ll move to 12 points,

and Niger will stay on 12 points.





That will likely put Zambia second (because of a better goal difference).



⚖️ Why Finishing Second Matters



Only the group winners go straight to the 2026 World Cup,

but CAF will select the four best second-placed teams for a playoff round.





Because Eritrea withdrew, Group E has only five teams —

so CAF will use points per game (PPG) to fairly compare all runners-up.



If Zambia finishes with 12 points from 8 games,

that equals 1.5 points per game,

which might be enough to qualify for the playoff stage.





 In Simple Terms



✅ Zambia must beat Niger by any scoreline.

✅ That will move them to 12 points and a better goal difference.



✅ They’ll finish second in Group E behind Morocco.

✅ Then, they’ll wait to see if their 1.5 points per game puts them among Africa’s top four second-place teams — and into the playoffs for a World Cup spot! ⚽