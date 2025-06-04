ZAMMSA is churning out lies over multimillion contract given to Mission Pharma – Saki



State Counsel Sakwiba Sikota says the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) is churning out lies over the $23 million contract they said the issued to European company, Mission Pharma for the supply of Health Center kits.





Speaking with Daily Revelation yesterday over ZAMMSA’s argument that they single-sourced Mission Pharma in order to avert supply disruptions, in response to the Citizens Owned Pharmaceutical Companies (ACOPC) that the law mandated foreign companies partner with citizen owned companies, Sikota said he had observed lies and contradictions in the ZAMMSA response.





He said the same ZAMMSA which on May 14, 2025 told Daily Revelation Newspaper that there was local and international bidding over the same contract, however, forgot their own lie when in another statement to the newspaper on May 28, 2025 indicated that they single-sourced the services to Mission Pharma.





Sikota said ZAMMSA must also explain why they allowed the situation to get to a stage where the situation deteriorated into an emergency needing to single





https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/zammsa-is-churning-out-lies-over-multimillion-contract-given-to-mission-pharma-saki/