ZAMRA ARRESTS, A PR STUNT — SP YOUTH LEAGUE



Lusaka… Sunday May 11, 2025 — The Socialist Party (SP) Youth League has accused the government of using the recent arrests by the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) and police as a public relations exercise aimed at diverting attention from alleged corruption within the ruling UPND.





In a statement issued by the party’s National Youth League Secretary, Stanley Muba’sa, the arrests were described as an attempt to project a false image of accountability following revelations made by the United States Ambassador to Zambia, Michael Gonzales.





The ambassador had previously raised concerns about the looting of medical drugs, a revelation that, according to Muba’sa, has embarrassed and exposed the Zambian government.



Mr. Muba’sa said the fight against corruption in Zambia could not be genuine until President Hakainde Hichilema publicly declared his assets and dismissed senior officials implicated in serious scandals, including Solicitor General Marshall Muchende.





He further stated that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) had failed to provide findings on these issues and had not named ministers suspected of wrongdoing.



According to the Socialist Party Youth League, the government was thrown into panic following the US ambassador’s remarks, holding as many as 33 meetings without taking action to halt the alleged looting.





Mr. Muba’sa likened the lack of access to life-saving drugs due to corruption to crimes against humanity, equating it to terr0rism and műrd£r.



The statement condemned ZAMRA for trying to restore public confidence through arrests that were not targeting the actual culprits.





It further asserted that both the US and the Zambian public had lost trust in the government, contending that any visible actions were only meant to intimidate political opponents rather than address real issues such as the rising cost of living.



Mr. Muba’sa called on ZAMRA not to allow itself to be used by politicians to protect those within the current administration.





He insisted that the institution should pursue the actual perpetrators involved in the theft of US-donated medical supplies.



“The fight against corruption turned into a fight for corruption,” Muba’sa stated, pointing to what he called the President’s failure to act decisively against those within his inner circle accused of misconduct.