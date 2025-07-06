ZamStats’ Language Statistics Are A Dangerous Seed of Division- Political Activist

OPINION: ZamStats’ Language Statistics Are A Dangerous Seed of Division



By Michael Zephaniah Phiri – Political Activist





It is with a heavy heart and deep concern that I write to condemn the new trajectory the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) has taken in its recent report on languages spoken in Zambia. This is not just about numbers — it is about the dangerous seeds of tribal division that can be planted when statistics are not handled responsibly.





Recently, ZamStats released figures showing that Tonga has overtaken Nyanja to become the second-most widely spoken language in Zambia after Bemba. On paper, these may appear to be mere demographic facts. But in reality, they come with undertones that threaten our fragile unity as a nation.





According to the 2022 Census data:



Bemba remains the most widely spoken language, used by 34% of Zambians nationwide — dominant in both rural (23.8%) and urban (46.7%) areas.





Tonga is now reported as the second-most spoken language at 12.8%, more prevalent in rural areas (18.2%) than urban centres.



Nyanja, despite its prominence in our towns and cities, is now listed third with 11.4% usage, yet it remains dominant in urban areas at 21.8%.





English, our official national language, is used by only 1.9% of the population at home.



Now, let’s compare that with the 2010 Census figures, which every Zambian can verify:



Bemba was at about 33.5%, almost unchanged.





Nyanja stood at 14.7% nationally, making it the clear second-most spoken language.



Tonga was recorded at 11%, placing it third overall.



What has changed so drastically in just a decade for Tonga to suddenly overtake Nyanja — especially when migration patterns show Nyanja-speaking communities continue to grow in urban areas? How did Tonga become the second-most spoken language? Where is the raw data? What was the methodology? These are legitimate questions every concerned citizen must ask.





From the look of things, this does not add up with our known social and urban dynamics. To the ordinary Zambian, this feels like there is a hidden agenda — to promote tribal narratives that only divide us further.





It is not lost on us that not long ago, the Head of State himself questioned, “Why do they hate me just because I am HH(Tonga)?” Such careless statements are dangerous when echoed from the highest office in the land. They plant the notion that tribe must be the lens through which we view leadership and national belonging.





This is exactly what our founding father, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, foresaw. Let us not forget that Dr. Kaunda once amended the Constitution itself to curb tribal politics — all in defence of our cherished national motto, “One Zambia, One Nation.” He knew that the only thing that could break Zambia was tribalism.





What happened to that spirit today? Are we so blind as a nation that we cannot see how these so-called “statistics” are slowly being used to push a narrative of “us versus them”? This is not the Zambia we inherited from KK and our founding mothers and fathers.





We must ask the tough questions. We must demand transparency from ZamStats: What is the motive behind pushing this narrative at this time? What is the impact on national unity? What measures are in place to ensure that no one exploits this data for political mileage?





We are Zambians before we are Bemba, Tonga, Nyanja, Lozi, or any other tribe. Let us not be deceived by anyone — politician or statistician — who tries to pit one group against another for power or social advantage.





I call on every well-meaning Zambian to stand up and say: *ENOUGH!* Let us protect our unity. Let us remember the vision of our forefathers. Let us hold institutions like ZamStats accountable — they exist to build trust, not to erode it.





*Our greatest national language is not Bemba, myTonga, or Nyanja — it is One Zambia, One Nation. May we never forget that.*