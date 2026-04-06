Zanu-PF provincial leaders push to extend terms to 2030

Zanu-PF provincial leaders are reportedly lobbying for their terms of office to be extended to 2030, aligning themselves with a controversial push to prolong President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s stay in power.

The move follows the introduction of Constitutional Amendment Bill 3 (CAB3), which seeks to extend Mnangagwa’s presidency by two years beyond the current 2028 constitutional limit.

Under the proposed changes, the terms of Members of Parliament and local councillors would also be extended to 2030, alongside broader constitutional reforms.

The legislation is said to include far-reaching proposals, including the abolition of direct presidential elections. If adopted, Zimbabwe’s long-standing “one-man, one-vote” system could be replaced by a parliamentary vote to elect the president.

Public consultations on the amendments were reportedly marked by chaos last week, with allegations of intimidation and disruptions at outreach meetings.

Party insiders say provincial chairpersons have approached Zanu-PF benefactor Kudakwashe Tagwirei to intervene and persuade Mnangagwa to suspend an upcoming restructuring exercise within the party.

The chairpersons argue that any extension granted to the executive and legislature should also apply to party leadership structures.

“We have already approached Tagwirei requesting that he pleads with President Mnangagwa to suspend the restructuring exercise and also allow us to run up to 2030,” one provincial chairperson said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Farai Marapira said he was not aware of the reported request.

“I have not heard anything to this effect. I will research and advise,” he said.

The party is currently operating under structures largely established in 2022, many of which trace back to the 2014 congress under the late former president Robert Mugabe.

Since Mnangagwa came to power following the 2017 military-assisted transition, Zanu-PF has faced internal tensions, including factional disputes linked to succession battles involving Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Reports suggest that some factions are positioning themselves around different possible successors, with businessman Tagwirei increasingly mentioned in internal party discussions.

If the restructuring exercise is suspended, current provincial executives could remain in office until 2032 and play a key role in determining future leadership succession.

The proposed constitutional and party-level changes have sparked debate within political circles, with critics warning they could significantly reshape Zimbabwe’s electoral system and governance framework.

Source – The Standard