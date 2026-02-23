ZAWAPA DISMISSES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S ADDRESS AS RHETORIC WITHOUT ACTION

By Pride Nyirenda

ZAWAPA spokesperson Dr. Elias Kalinda says the Zambia Wake-up Party is dissatisfied with the presidential address delivered by Hakainde Hichilema, describing it as disconnected from the real challenges facing ordinary Zambians.

In a statement issued to RoanFM News, Dr. Kalinda says that although the President spoke about morality, unity, and democracy before the Parliament of Zambia, his administration has failed to effectively address corruption, economic hardship, and rising youth unemployment.

He adds that calls for national unity are meaningless as long as inequality continues to widen, with many citizens struggling to afford basic necessities and access essential services, particularly in rural communities.

Dr. Kalinda observes that Zambia needs decisive action rather than repeated promises, stressing that Zambians are demanding accountable leadership and development that delivers tangible improvements to their daily lives.

RoanFM Newsroom