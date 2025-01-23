ZAWAPA GIVES INSIGHT INTO ITS IDEOLOGY



Zawapa – Zambia wake-up Party says Christian values are at the core of its ideology that seeks to employ a capitalistic approach to human resource development.





Through a communiqué availed by the Secretariat, the party Christian principles such as compassion, justice, and stewardship are prerequisites to ensure moral integrity and ethical behavior in both public and private spheres.





The party says it will invest in the citizens as a primary resource initiative to improve education, healthcare, vocational training, and job opportunities for all. It places a strong emphasis on the importance of family as the foundation of society as this supports policies that strengthen families, protects children, and uphold traditional values that contribute to social cohesion and stability.





ZAWAPA says it embraces Private Sector-Led Growth, emphasizing the need to promote policies that encourage investment, remove bureaucratic hurdles for businesses, and foster a conducive environment for sustainable economic growth.



ZAWAPA adds that it believes in the importance of a vibrant private sector as the engine of economic growth.





The party says it embodies what it terms Ethical Capitalism which promotes business practices that prioritise long-term sustainability over short-term gains, further advocating transparency, accountability, and corporate social responsibility within the business community.





ZAWAPA says it desires a capitalist economic system that encourages entrepreneurship, innovation, and free market competition. The party also emphasizes the importance of social responsibility and equitable distribution of wealth and supports policies that promote fair wages, worker rights, social safety nets to ensure that all citizens have access to basic necessities and opportunities for upward mobility.





