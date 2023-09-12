ZCAS University closed due to non-payment of rentals amounting to about K1.1 million

ZCAS UNIVERSITY GROUNDED AFTER STANDOFF…BANK ACCOUNTS FROZEN

ZAMBIA Centre for Accountancy Studies (ZCAS) management has grounded operations of ZCAS University by freezing its bank accounts and locking the main entrance to the office of vice-chancellor and his two deputies among other key departments.

This follows alleged failure by ZCAS University to pay annual lease and services agreement fees of over K13 million to ZCAS, which set up the university as a special purpose vehicle (SPV).

The university, which also had offices of the registrar, dean of students and senior lecturers sealed off, says it is unable to pay the fees to ZCAS because of guidance received from the office of the Attorney-General.

A check by Zambia Daily Mail at the institution found the third floor of Levy Mwanawasa building, which houses the vice-chancellor’s office and others, as well as another building hosting the school of Information, Communication and Technologies (ICT) and open, distance and e-learning (ODeL), locked with padlocks.

Sources disclosed that ZCAS management took action last Friday.

“We can’t work like this, in a lobby. We just appeal to the Government to move in quickly and resolve the situation,” one of the lecturers said.

ZCAS University vice-chancellor Douglas Kunda left campus after addressing his members of staff.

Zambia Daily Mail