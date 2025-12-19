ZCCB CLOSES CATHOLIC FORUM, MARKS NATIONAL CLOSURE OF JUBILEE YEAR OF HOPE WITH A PASTORAL LETTER CALLING FOR FREEDOM OF RELIGION AND INCLUSIVE DEMOCRATIC PARTICIPATION AMONG OTHERS.





THE Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops has officially closed the National Catholic Forum, which commenced on December 16, 2025 under the theme,” Family at Crossroads”, culminating in the national closure of the Jubilee Year of Hope with the launch of a Pastoral Letter.





The closing Mass, which marked the end of the Jubilee Year of Hope at national level, was presided over by the Apostolic Nuncio to Zambia and Malawi, His Excellency Archbishop Gian Luca Perici, while ZCCB President, Archbishop Ignatius Chama of the Archdiocese of Kasama, delivered the homily, urging Christians to remain hopeful and steadfast in prayer, especially in safeguarding families in the digital era, which he said is increasingly challenged by issues such as divorce.





In his remarks, H.E. Archbishop Perici called on Catholics to “keep the fire burning” as the Jubilee Year comes to an end by continuing to live as Pilgrims of Hope and fostering a society rooted in kindness.





He noted that the theme of the Jubilee Year was dear to the late Pope Francis and encouraged the faithful to continue living with hope.



The Apostolic Nuncio also thanked the Church at all levels for ensuring that the Jubilee message resonated deeply with the people, and commended the bishops in Zambia for guiding the faithful to respond positively.





Launching the Pastoral Letter during the same Mass, Archbishop Chama called on Catholics and national leaders to sustain the spirit of hope, unity and ethical leadership beyond the Jubilee period.



He described the Jubilee Year, inspired by Pope Francis’ theme “Hope does not disappoint”, as a profound time of grace, renewal and recommitment to the Gospel across the Church in Zambia.





Archbishop Chama said the Jubilee Year was characterized by pilgrimages, retreats, charitable activities for the underprivileged, increased promotion of the Sacrament of Reconciliation, integral formation programmes, and initiatives focused on care for the environment, which strengthened family and youth ministries.





He added that the official diocesan closure of the Jubilee Year will take place on December 28, 2025, in line with the Holy See’s guidance.



Archbishop Chama urged Catholics to sustain the spiritual gains through prayer, strong family life, ethical leadership, defense of human dignity, unity in diversity and support for vocations.





Addressing the nation, the ZCCB President reaffirmed the Church’s commitment to journey with Zambians as “Pilgrims of Hope” and called on political, civic, traditional and religious leaders to govern with integrity, promote political dialogue, protect human dignity, safeguard the environment, and preserve peace and unity.





Archbishop Chama has since appealed for freedom of religion, inclusive democratic participation, reconciliation in national discourse, and collective responsibility in building a just and peaceful society.