ZCID ADVOCATES FOR MIXED MEMBER PROPORTIONAL REPRESENTATION TO CREATE MORE INCLUSIVE PARLIAMENT



THE Zambia Centre for Inter-Party Dialogue has advocated for the adoption of a Mixed Member Proportional Representation electoral system, stating it could lead to a more inclusive parliament.





The organisation’s Executive Director, Doren Mwamba Njovu, explains that the hybrid system which combines the existing first past the post method with proportional representation is designed to address concerns about fair representation and marginalised groups.





According to Ms. Njovu, the proportional component of MMPR would allocate parliamentary seats based on a party’s overall national vote share.





This, she argues, would ensure the voices of women, youth, and persons with disabilities are better represented in the legislative body.





She notes that this reform aligns with long standing advocacy from various stakeholders, including political parties and civil society organisations, who have criticised the current system for resulting in inadequate representation.



M&D