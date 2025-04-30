ZCLU CALLS FOR INDEPENDENT PROBE INTO OVER-DETENTION AND DEATH OF SUSPECT IN BRIBERY CASE LINKED TO INCEST



THE Zambian Civil Liberties Union has expressed concern over the recent death of Anna Kandonga in police custody, one of three female suspects accused of attempting to bribe a police officer in connection with a defilement case involving her husband.



ZCLU Executive Director Isaac Mwanza says this tragic incident raises urgent questions not only about the cause of her death but also about the prolonged detention of all three women who were arrested on march 28, 2025.



Mr. Mwanza is calling for an immediate and independent investigation into both the circumstances of her death and the over-detention that preceded it.



He says regardless of public sentiment toward the women’s actions, their fundamental rights must be protected, stating that every suspect no matter the nature of the accusation is entitled to the presumption of innocence, a fair and speedy trial and the right to apply for police bond or bail.



Mr. Mwanza says their prolonged detention reflects a disturbing trend of rights violations affecting not just these women, but many ordinary Zambians and political detainees across the country.



The deceased was one of three women arrested and jointly charged with conspiracy to defeat justice and interference with witnesses, as well as corrupt practices by or with private bodies after they attempted to bribe police officers in a bid to secure the release of their husband Juma Banda, who was arrested for allegedly defiling his 10-year-old daughter.



