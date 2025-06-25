ZCLU Urges Government to Withdraw Court Case Over ECL’s Burial



The Zambian Civil Liberties Union (ZCLU) has called on the government to withdraw its court action seeking to stop the burial of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in South Africa, warning that continued legal battles are deepening tensions with the late president’s family and supporters.





In a statement issued on Tuesday, ZCLU Executive Director Isaac Mwanza said the government’s legal move is not only unhelpful but also risks undermining efforts to foster national unity and healing during a sensitive time.





“The President’s intentions to repatriate the former Head of State’s remains for burial in Zambia were commendable,” Mwanza acknowledged. “However, taking legal action to dictate burial arrangements is inadvisable if healing and reconciliation are truly desired.”





Mwanza argued that while the state may cite public interest in pursuing the matter, such a claim is highly debatable in what has become a deeply polarized situation.





“We believe President Hichilema has already done enough to try and bring the body back to Zambia. It is now time to let go and allow the family to proceed with their wishes,” he added.





The ZCLU has since urged President Hakainde Hichilema to reconsider the government’s position and advise the Attorney General to withdraw the court case currently before a South African court.





“Instead of prolonging a legal standoff, the President should focus on uniting the nation and showing goodwill to the Lungu family after the burial,” Mwanza said.





He commended the swift response of the South African courts, adding that the country’s judicial system has a well-established precedent of prioritizing the wishes of the deceased’s family in burial disputes.





“Given South Africa’s independent judiciary and established legal precedence, it is unlikely the court will side with the Zambian government’s position,” Mwanza observed.





He concluded by urging the President to shift attention from legal wrangles to the broader goal of promoting peace and unity in the aftermath of the former president’s passing.



The late Edgar Chagwa Lungu served as Zambia’s sixth Republican President from 2015 to 2021. His unexpected passing has ignited debate over his final resting place, with his family insisting on a private burial in South Africa, where he had been receiving medical care.



June 25, 2025

©️ KUMWESU