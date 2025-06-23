ZCLU WARNS AGAINST PROCEEDING WITH PRESENTATION OF BILL 7 TO PARLIAMENT AMID PUBLIC CONCERNS





By Leah Ngoma



The Zambian Civil Liberties Union -ZCLU- has urged government to halt the presentation of constitution amendment bill no. 7 to parliament, which is scheduled for its first reading tomorrow.





ZCLU Executive Director Isaac Mwanza has warned that proceeding with the bill in its current form, despite widespread public concern risks undermining democratic values and eroding public trust in the legislative process.





Mr. Mwanza has noted that many stakeholders have raised substantive issues with the content of the bill, and there has not been adequate consultation to reflect those concerns in the draft.





He has cautioned that pushing the bill forward under these circumstances could create suspicion around the government’s intentions.





Mr. Mwanza has emphasized the importance of parliament engaging fully with the concerns being raised not just by civil society, but also by members of parliament themselves.



PHOENIX NEWS