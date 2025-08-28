ZED FARMER, HER HUSBAND & 3 OTHER SUSPECTS CHARGED WITH MURDER IN THE DEATH OF 22-YEAR-OLD ENOCK SIMFUKWE

ZED FARMER, FOUR OTHERS FORMALLY CHARGED WITH MURDER IN KABWE





The Zambia Police Service has charged five individuals with murder following the death of Enock Simfukwe Kasengele, 22, of 16 Miles along the Kabwe–Lusaka Road.





The arrests were made on August 28, 2025, after Chowa Police Station concluded its investigations into the case.





Among those charged is Maria Francis Zeleni Zaloumis, widely known as the “Zed Farmer,” aged 40, of Wonani Farm in Montana.





She is joined by Nathaniel Barthrem, a 34-year-old Nigerian national.



Daniel Chiluwa, 40, a farm manager of Onani Farm No. 5 in Montana.





Fortune Mwitangati, 23, of Nyambe Farm.



And Gift Daka, 25, also of Onani Farm.



All five suspects have been jointly charged with one count of murder, contrary to Section 200, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.





They are currently in police custody and are expected to appear in court soon.



Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga reaffirmed the service’s commitment to justice.





He stated that the Zambia Police will continue to pursue serious crimes without fear or favour.





The case has drawn significant public attention due to the involvement of high-profile individuals in the agricultural sector.





