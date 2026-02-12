Zelensky may announce election plans on 24 February





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is reportedly preparing to reveal plans for a presidential election and a nationwide referendum on the country’s war strategy.





The announcement could come on 24 February, the fourth anniversary of Russia’s 2022 invasion.





The referendum would give Ukrainians the choice between a negotiated peace settlement or continued military resistance.





The move comes as fighting continues in eastern and southern Ukraine and as international diplomatic pressure grows for a resolution.