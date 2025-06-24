Zelensky question Putin why he’s condemning US’s strike on Iran when Moscow continues to strike Ukraine

Ukrainian president, Zelensky has sent another interesting message to Russia after Putin critisize recent action taken by the United States.

According to him, Russian leaders should be the least to critisize the recent strike on Iran because of their own history of strikes.

Zelensky argued that there was lots of critisms from Russia after the US strike but have been silent about their own actions towards Ukraine for over a year now.

In an X post, Zelensky wrote:

“After the strikes on Iran’s nuclear program facilities, there was a lot of uproar from Moscow — the Russian leadership performatively condemned the “missile-and-bomb” actions. Today, Moscow is silent after the Russian army carried out a completely cynical strike using Russian-Iranian Shahed drones and missiles against civilian infrastructure in Kyiv and other cities and communities of ours. In Kyiv alone, 5 apartment buildings were damaged — ordinary residential homes. So far, 6 people have been reported killed. Another person was killed in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, where a Shahed struck a hospital. My condolences to all their families and loved ones.

Rescuers are currently clearing the rubble and providing assistance wherever it is needed. The strike damaged sites in four regions. In total, 352 drones were launched, including 159 Shaheds just overnight, along with 16 missiles. Preliminary reports indicate that ballistic weapons from North Korea were also used. A large number of drones and missiles were shot down by our air defenders — but not all.”

He went on to advice all neighboring countries within Russia, Iran and North Korea should think carefully about whether they could protect lives if the ongoing conflicts continue to excalate,

And everyone in countries neighbouring Russia, Iran, and North Korea should be thinking carefully about whether they could protect lives if this coalition of murderers persists and continues spreading their terror. Today, during my visit to the United Kingdom, I will be discussing this very issue with our partners — our defense, which must become the foundation of a much stronger collective security. We will also be negotiating new and powerful steps to increase pressure on Russia for this war and to put an end to the strikes.”