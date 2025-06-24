Zelensky revealed Ukraine is preparing a joint defence decision with UK and European Union

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has indicated that Ukraine is working on a joint defense initiative with the United Kingdom and the European Union.

In an X post, Zelenskyy referenced preparations for “joint decisions for defense” with the UK and EU, notably excluding mention of the United States.

This aligns with broader European efforts to bolster security cooperation in response to Russia’s ongoing aggression and shifting transatlantic dynamics, particularly following the U.S. suspension of military aid to Ukraine.

Sources highlight intensified UK-EU defense collaboration since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

A new UK-EU defense and security treaty, announced in aims to enhance cooperation on Ukraine support, military mobility, and countering hybrid threats, though it lacks a substantive framework for defense industrial integration.

The EU has also committed significant military support to Ukraine, including €11.1 billion through the European Peace Facility by January 2025, with plans to double heavy caliber ammunition deliveries later.

Additionally, Ukraine has been involved in EU defense initiatives, such as training missions under the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP), with over 70,000 Ukrainian troops trained since 2022.

All this could mean that Zelenskyy’s statement refers to ongoing negotiations to deepen Ukraine’s integration into European defense frameworks, potentially involving joint procurement, industrial cooperation, or security commitments.