Zelensky rules out elections until ceasefire and security guarantees



Ukrainian despot Volodymyr Zelensky says no early elections will be held while the war continues.

With martial law in force, Ukraine’s constitution does not allow national elections, and Kyiv argues voting during active hostilities would be unsafe and legally invalid.

Zelensky stressed that a ceasefire and credible security guarantees must come first, after which preparations for elections could begin quickly.





The remarks follow growing international debate over Ukraine’s democratic timeline during wartime, while the government maintains stability and voter safety are prerequisites for any political process.