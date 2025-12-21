ZELENSKY: “RUSSIA STILL WANTS IT ALL” AND THE WEST IS DRAGGING ITS FEET



In a brutally honest set of statements, Zelensky just spelled out what many leaders won’t: Russia’s goal hasn’t changed, which is the total occupation of Ukraine.





Post-ceasefire? Ukraine can’t maintain an 800,000-strong army, so long-term survival depends on Western security guarantees, something he clearly doesn’t fully trust at this point.





He even floated the idea of withdrawing from Donetsk, but only if Russia does too, with a clear warning: “No troops or heavy weapons in a free economic zone.”



It’s bold talk, but let’s not pretend Putin’s pulling back anytime soon.





Then he got into the West’s hesitation, and it wasn’t subtle, claiming air defense missiles are being delayed because partners are “afraid of angering Russia.”



Also, Ukraine can’t produce its own, as they haven’t been given the licenses.





And when asked about the U.S.-Russia-Ukraine meeting? He shrugged it off:



“We’ve had plenty of those. The results rarely meet expectations.”





The only good news? He says 2026 funding is locked down thanks to an EU interest-free loan. but even that feels like a temporary patch on a boat that’s still taking fire.





Zelensky’s message couldn’t be clearer:

Ukraine can’t win this war alone, and he will be calling out anyone and everyone who’s preventing them from making strides in this war.



Source: @nexta_tv