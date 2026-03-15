Zelensky says Ukraine wants money in return for drone help in the Middle East



Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine expects financial compensation and technology sharing from Middle Eastern countries seeking its help to counter Iranian-style kamikaze drones.





Zelenskyy said Ukraine has already sent specialists to the region to assist nations dealing with drone threats similar to the Iranian Shahed-136, which Russia has frequently used during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.





Ukraine says its battlefield experience defending against these drones has given it valuable expertise that other countries can benefit from. However, Kyiv insists the assistance should come with payment and access to advanced military technologies.





Zelenskyy added that such cooperation would help Middle Eastern nations strengthen their defenses while also supporting Ukraine’s ongoing war effort.