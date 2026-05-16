Zelensky Warns Russia May Pull Belarus Into Wider War — NATO Also Mentioned



Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia is attempting to draw Belarus deeper into the Ukraine war and could be preparing future operations from Belarusian territory.





Speaking on May 15, Zelensky said Moscow may be considering attacks against northern Ukraine — or even potential pressure operations targeting NATO member states near the Belarus border.





The warning comes amid growing military coordination between Moscow and Minsk, raising fresh concerns across Eastern Europe over the risk of wider regional escalation.





Belarus has previously allowed Russian troops, missiles, and military infrastructure to operate from its territory during the war, but has not officially entered direct combat operations inside Ukraine.