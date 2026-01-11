Zelenskyy after Oreshnik Ballistic strike: If Russians don’t even try to invent plausible reasons for using such weapons, no personal connections or rhetoric will protect you.





“Oreshnik was used again, this time against Lviv region. This happened demonstrably close to EU borders. From a medium-range ballistic perspective, this poses an equal threat to Warsaw, Bucharest, Budapest, and many other capitals. Everyone needs to understand this equally seriously.





If Russians don’t even try to invent plausible reasons for using such weapons, no personal connections or rhetoric will protect you.





We need a system of joint actions, a system of common defense. Real and effective. Do we have such a system now? A question without an answer. Because everyone in Europe shares the same doubt: will they defend their capital if Putin gets some crazy idea?”