



Zelenskyy Invites Putin to Kyiv for Talks



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has publicly invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to come to Kyiv for direct peace talks, saying he is ready to meet face-to-face but only on Ukrainian soil.





The invitation comes after Moscow suggested talks in Russia, which Zelenskyy firmly rejected, insisting that Kyiv is the only acceptable venue. He described the move as a test of seriousness, challenging Putin to come “if he dares.”





The bold proposal highlights Ukraine’s stance that any real negotiations must respect its sovereignty and equality, as the war continues with no comprehensive peace agreement in sight.