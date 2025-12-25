Zelenskyy unveils new 20-point peace framework to end war

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for a direct summit with Donald Trump to address the most “sensitive” roadblocks in a developing 20-point peace framework.

As the conflict nears the four-year mark, negotiators in Florida have reached a consensus on several core pillars, though the sovereignty of the Donbas remains the primary point of contention.

Zelenskyy on Wednesday, 24 December emphasized that while technical progress has been made, final decisions regarding the eastern industrial heartland must be settled at the leadership level.

The current draft represents a significant departure from earlier versions that were previously criticized for favoring Russian demands.

Under this evolved proposal, Ukraine would retain a peacetime military of 800,000 personnel and receive robust security guarantees from the United States and European allies. These guarantees are designed to mirror NATO’s Article 5, utilizing advanced satellite technology and early warning systems to monitor the ceasefire.

The plan also maps out a clear path for Ukraine’s membership in the European Union, post-war elections, and an accelerated free trade agreement with the U.S., alongside substantial reconstruction funding.

Territorial control, however, continues to stall a final agreement. Kyiv has proposed maintaining the current battle lines, but Moscow continues to demand a full withdrawal from the Donetsk region.

To bridge this gap, the U.S. has suggested transforming disputed areas into free economic zones, a move Ukraine insists must be validated by a national referendum. Similar economic arrangements are being considered for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Furthermore, the document envisions a Russian withdrawal from the regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv, with international monitoring forces stationed along the contact line to ensure compliance.

Ukraine may hold a nationwide referendum to vote for a 20-point Ukraine’s Peace Plan, President Volodymyr Zelensky told Ukrainian media.

Zelensky said that the most difficult point of the peace agreement is the territorial issues. The draft document states that in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, the line of contact is fixed at the location of the troops as of the date of the agreement conclusion. That is, “we stand where we stand.”

​Russia also must withdraw its troops from the Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions for the agreement to take effect.

Meanwhile, Russia wants Ukraine to leave the Donetsk region. The US is offering a compromise — to create a free economic zone in Donbas. This issue will have to be decided by referendum.

“That is, if we are discussing this, it must be a special format, a special decision, and therefore a referendum. Only a referendum can determine whether people agree to this path, if this is the proposal for Ukraine — either this or war,” Zelensky added.

The president also said that US representatives want a referendum to be held. Zelensky explained to them that such a referendum would have to cover the entire document, not just individual issues.

“We can hold a referendum voting on a full agreement that will end the war. A referendum requires at least 60 days. And we need a real ceasefire for 60 days. Otherwise, we will not hold it. That is, the referendum will not be legitimate,” he added.

​If a free economic zone is created, international forces will monitor it. The creation of such a zone must also be approved by the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament). Therefore, in addition to the referendum, the adoption of a separate law will be required

The Kremlin has confirmed that Vladimir Putin has been briefed on the latest draft and is currently formulating a response. While the framework provides a more detailed roadmap for peace—including mechanisms to avoid the monitoring failures seen in past agreements—both sides acknowledge that significant concessions remain necessary.

Zelenskyy’s push for a meeting with Trump underscores the reality that the fate of the Donbas and the finality of the borders can likely only be resolved through direct high-stakes diplomacy.