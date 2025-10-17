ZESCO ADDS 300,000 NEW CUSTOMERS AMID RISING POWER DEMAND AND REDUCED HYDRO GENERATION





Zesco Managing Director, Justin Loongo, says the utility company has added nearly 300,000 new electricity customers over the past three years, resulting in a significant rise in national power demand.





Speaking to Phoenix News, Mr. Loongo notes that this increase in demand comes at a time when the country is experiencing reduced hydro generation due to poor rainfall, particularly in key catchment areas such as the Kafue basin.





He has explained that while the growth in electricity connections reflects progress in expanding access, it has not been matched by a corresponding increase in generation capacity or investment.





To ease pressure on the grid, Mr. Loongo says Zesco is fast-tracking the development of solar projects and promoting rooftop solar adoption among households and businesses through net metering.





He adds that it remains within Zesco’s mandate to continue connecting new customers to the national grid, regardless of ongoing energy challenges.



PN