ZESCO CAUTIONS ON POWER GENERATION AS LAKE KARIBA WATER LEVELS SHOW SLIGHT RISE



ZESCO Limited has issued a statement cautioning that, despite a slight rise in Lake Kariba’s water levels, the reservoir’s usable storage remains critically low, posing challenges for sustainable hydropower generation.





According to ZESCO Spokesperson Matongo Maumbi, the water level at Lake Kariba has risen to 475.87 meters, marginally above the minimum operational level of 475.50 meters. However, this figure remains significantly below last year’s level of 477.28 meters. Usable storage stands at a mere 2.61%, compared to 12.32% during the same period in 2024, as reported by the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA).



Challenges for Power Generation

ZESCO noted that while the slight increase in water levels is encouraging, it is insufficient to sustain higher power generation. The utility emphasized the need to maintain reduced generation levels to prevent exhausting the reservoir further, especially with unpredictable rainfall patterns in the region.



“Our priority is to safeguard Lake Kariba’s long-term functionality as a critical electricity resource. Increasing power generation prematurely could deplete the reservoir, leaving the nation vulnerable if the rains do not continue,” Maumbi stated.



Diversification and Conservation Efforts, ZESCO highlighted ongoing efforts to diversify Zambia’s electricity mix by investing in solar energy to reduce reliance on hydropower. The utility also encouraged citizens to adopt energy-saving practices and use electricity efficiently during this challenging period.



“We extend our gratitude to the Zambezi River Authority for their crucial role in monitoring and managing water levels at Lake Kariba. Protecting this vital resource requires careful planning and responsible decision-making,” the statement read.



Looking Ahead as Zambia hopes for continued rainfall to replenish Lake Kariba, ZESCO reassured the public of its commitment to ensuring a stable and sustainable electricity supply. “Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we work towards a sustainable electricity future for Zambia,” Maumbi concluded.