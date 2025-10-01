ZESCO DEFENDS ITS DECISION TO INCREASE ELECTRICITY SUPPLY TO 21 VULNERABLE COMMUNITIES NATIONWIDE, PROVIDING BETWEEN 10 AND 15 HOURS OF POWER DAILY.





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Zesco Limited Has Defended Its Decision To Increase Electricity Supply To 21 Vulnerable Communities Nationwide, Providing Between 10 To 15 Hours Of Power Daily.





The Utility Described The Move As A Demonstration Of Equity And Compassion For Underserved Areas.





The Initiative, Part Of Zesco’s Malaiti Program, Is Set To Expand Further, With The Company Framing It As Affirmative Action And Positive Discrimination Aimed At Correcting Long-Standing Disparities In Energy Access.





Speaking On The Program, Director Of Corporate Support Services Chama Nsabika Clarified That Recent Reports Of Intensified Load-Shedding In Some Regions Are Primarily Linked To Vandalism.





She Urged Affected Communities To Report Such Incidents Promptly To Enable Swift Remedial Action.



Ms. Nsabika Assured The Public That Zesco Is Working Tirelessly To Stabilize The National Power Supply.





She Noted That Ongoing Solar Power Projects And Other Interventions Will Soon Improve Electricity Availability Across More Areas.

