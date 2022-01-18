Zesco management approved the sale of its assets in Livingstone

By Mbita Chitala

ZESCO limited had received an expression of interest from Victoria Falls Eye Limited (the

“Company”) to purchase a portion of the ZESCO land being Lot 473/M Livingstone. For purposes of constructing a Ferris Wheel which would add to the tourism ventures in Livingstone..

The company was on 22 August 2017 pursuant to the Companies Act No. 10 of 2017 registered in

Zambia. The Company’s Shareholders were Qingdao Ruichang Tech Industry Co. Ltd of the people’s Republic of China, holding 13, 500.00 shares and the Ministry of Tourism and Arts holding 1, 500.00 shares for and on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Zambia. This was already an anomaly as by law only the Minister of Finance can hold shares in a company on behalf of the Zambian government.

The nature of business sector for the Company as stated in the incorporation documents at the Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) was Creative, Arts and Entertainment activities. The Company aimed to erect and operate a Ferris Wheel at the Victoria Falls Livingstone Zambia as part of the ways to promote local and international tourism by providing economically acceptable method of aerial viewing of the Victoria Falls.

The land in question was in extent 7.9 hectares located behind the Substation and included 23 of the medium cost Power Station houses from MC11 to MC33. It extended all the way to the plot boundary along the rail line.

Apart from the ZESCO houses the only other structure that could be affected by the proposed development was a church. The houses were constructed under the Power Rehabilitation Project as temporal structure for contractors. At the end of the projects, all ZESCO employees residing in these houses were given plots along the Airport Road with Livingstone to which they were expected to relocate. The rationale for the relocation was that the ZESCO land (Lot 473/M Livingstone, where the houses were built was in the Mosi-oa – Tunya National Park and therefore not designated for human habitation.

Notwithstanding the houses which were occupied by ZESCO employees, it was proposed that they should vacate the houses to allow the development of the Ferris wheel.

Management informed me and the ZESCO Board that the subject property was uniquely located close to the Victoria Falls which the Corporation was not fully exploiting with its current use of the land. Rentals collected from the housing units were also below market rental.

A comparison between rentals collected and market rentals that could be collected showed a loss of income of ZMW 1,998, 000 per annum. Furthermore, the properties would require a large capital injection to upgrade them to modern standards as they were in poor state of repair.



Apart from the factor of age, condition and style of the houses, other factors that affected the Livingstone property market included the following: according to the management brief to the ZESCO Board:

• Livingstone was home to the Victoria Falls (Mosi Oa Tunya) which was a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the seven natural wonders of the world. The presence of the waterfalls and Mosi oa Tunya National Park contributed to the town’s status as the Tourism capital of Zambia. The local economy was predominantly driven by tourism and tertiary services;

• The recent upgrading of the Harry Mwanga Nkumbula airports as well as a reinvigorated campaign by the local tourism boards had contributed to an increase of tourism arrivals in the city;

• Livingstone benefited from the United Nations World Tourism Organization Conference held in August 2013 in terms of infrastructure development such as roads, drainage water reticulation and a general facelift of the town;

• The boom in tourism within Livingstone had led to a surge in local retail facilities with more markets, shops and malls springing up to help both satisfy visitor’s and local communities.

The ZESCO Management proposed that the 7.9 hectares’ part of Lot 473/M Livingstone be offered at a sum of US$ 253, 500.00. The offer price was the Value of land plus the value of the 22 houses and that the offer price was based on a market valuation done by Government Evaluation Department.

Furthermore, the ZESCO management recommended that the proposed sale be under the following terms and conditions:

That the buyer re-route the access road at their expense. That ZESCO does not incur any charge presently or in the future for existing way leaves and that any future request for way leaves would not be unreasonably withheld.

Management justified their recommendation and informed me that following the ZESCO Asset Disposal Guide the subject property meets the criteria for disposal as follows:

• The asset that is the houses had been identified for disposal as they were uneconomical to maintain. (Clause 5.5.1.a)

• The disposal Committee had verified that the advantages of sale outweighed those of ownership. It was established that whilst the property was not being exploited to its full potential with regards to maximizing the advantage of location, the property was still incurring costs such as property rates to Council and maintenance costs. The subject property had been appraised for its highest and best use which had determined that sale or change of use of the property would optimize the property. (Clause 5.5.2.a)

• Disposal of real property had to be done when all the highest best use options had been exhausted. In light of the property location, the highest and best use option was in tourism.

Being cognizant of the fact that energy was ZESCO’s core business, sale to a Ministry of tourism joint venture was a sound investment option.

It was therefore recommended by the management to the ZESCO Board that the land be subdivided and sold to the Victoria Fall Eye Limited, a Company in which the Republic of Zambia had shares at an offer maximum price of US$ 253, 500.00. The ZESCO management drafted the appropriate resolution and passed to me as chairman to append my signature to dispose of the land. I was not only shocked of the attempt to strip ZESCO of its valued asset at a give away price but annoyed that an attempt was even ever made without the board discussing it and making the appropriate resolution. I humbly declined to append my signature to the sale and called for an emergency meeting of the board to discuss the matter.

I had earlier been summoned by the Minister of Justice, one Hon. Given Lubinda then who I learnt was a long time friend of the Chinese investor whom he had met when he worked as Minister of Tourism. Lubinda asked me to sign the resolution and failing to do so would not be in the interest of Zambia as a competitor country might take the investment and Zambia would be the loser of such an investment.

I was very surprised as my sixth sense told me that I was again experiencing an attempt to abuse an office of trust and I flatly hold Given Lubinda that the government position which he briefed me on was not in the public interest.

At the meeting of the ZESCO Board, the members agreed with me that ZESCO would be in breach of its fiduciary duties if it started striping the company of its assets which could not be justified.

The Board then resolved that the following be considered.

The Board discusses with the investor and enters into a joint venture agreement on terms to be mutually agreed. ZESCO surrenders the land to the Ministry of lands for re-allocation to an investor of their choice.

The Chinese investor refused option one while the government was not ready to accept option two.

As it turned out, this was another of my transgressions and I was accused of not being user friendly to the authorities.