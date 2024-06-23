Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

ZESCO now says it has lost 42 Megawatts of Power Right now!

Ubufi!

ZESCO has put up an urgent communication that it has lost 42 megawatts of power off the grid due to a fault at Victoria Falls Power Station.

Because of this ZESCO is warning that it will effect further extended loadshedding to the customers.

This Board and Management must go, because of its lies, incompetence, corruption, and negligence.

We said ZESCO was exporting power. They refused. Now it has emerged that they have been exporting a huge chunk of power as we earlier asserted.

ZESCO has finished its 2024 allocated water for generation in Lake Kariba. And this is June 2024!

This was in an effort to meet power export demands.

To this effect, ZESCO says it will be effecting emergency loadshedding without Notice and will be shutting down power outside its own advertised time table.

ZESCO spends a great deal of effort to put up and advertise a loadshedding Time Table. But it’s a Time Table of lies!

ZESCO Managing Director, Victor Mapani, has disclosed that the utility company has applied to the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) to be shutting down specific communities or households that appear not to heed to self control use of power.

Cabinet has informed us that ZESCO has been directed to immediately halt power exports to the tune of 195 megawatts. ZESCO says this will make it lose $42 million.

Now ZESCO says it has lost 42 megawatts at its Victoria Falls Power Station in Livingstone because of machine tripping.

Ubufi…even if they told the Truth, with the catalogue of past lies, who would believe this?

Who would believe these lies?

When Mapani was appointed as Managing Director, he fired all the directors and over fourty five senior managers accusing them of having loyalties to the former ruling party, persons with over twenty or more years of engineering experience. He replaced them mostly a tribal cabal.

Now the inexperience and incompetence at ZESCO is showing and showing in a glaring but tragic manner.

ZESCO should simply say they are keeping Namibia and Botswana lights on as per Victor Mapani’s contract and stop these $42 million-42 megawatts lies.

And President Hakainde Hichilema must act on ZESCO.

He is IDC Chairperson. He unilaterally appointed Mapani without subjecting him to competition.

Hichilema must act because he is the Commander-in-Chief whose nation is suffering never-ending and never-seen-before loadshedding.