ZESCO RECORDS INCREASE IN PROPERTY LOSES



Despite the measures put in place to combat security threats, ZESCO Limited has continued to record an increase in property losses, with the latest figures showing a sharp rise in December.



ZESCO spokes person Matongo Maumbi said the company reported a total of K7,457,538.99 in property losses for the month, up from K5,701,599.15 in November.



He said the escalation in losses is a cause for concern, as it not only affects the company’s bottom line but also compromises the reliability of the electricity supply to consumers.





Mr Maumbi has also stressed that theft remains the biggest challenge, with 1,078 cases recorded in December, primarily involving stolen service cables. While vandalism cases showed a slight improvement, dropping by 15% to 220, the overall number of security-related cases increased to 1,328, up from 1,278 in November.



ZESCO’s intensified security efforts have led to the recovery of assets worth K877,672.30, the arrest of 61 individuals, and 11 convictions.





However, the human cost of these security breaches was tragically highlighted by the incident in Mufulira, where A YOUNG MAN IN MUFULIRA WAS FATALLY ELECTROCUTED while attempting to steal a live conductor from a power line.



Mr Maumbi said such incidents not only result in the loss of life but also disrupt the electricity supply, causing inconvenience to consumers and undermining the country’s economic activities.





He added that ZESCO has repeatedly warned the public about the risks of interfering with electricity installations, but unfortunately, some individuals continue to engage in such reckless behavior.





Mr Maumbi said the company commends the vigilance and cooperation of community members who have played a critical role in reporting suspicious activities, which has significantly contributed to the prevention of further losses and ensured accountability.





“The company will continue to work tirelessly to prevent security breaches and protect the nation’s electricity infrastructure. We appeal to the public to join us in this effort by reporting any suspicious activities and avoiding interference with electricity installations”, he concluded.