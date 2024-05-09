ZESCO refutes Mapani’s impending dismissal

The board of state-owned power utility Company ZESCO has reportedly resolved to fire the Utility Managing Director Victor Mapani for his alleged inability to come up with innovative short to medium term solutions to the ongoing electricity crisis in Zambia.

A source at ZESCO who asked for their names to be withheld revealed to the Zambian Business Times – ZBT that the board at ZESCO has passed a vote of no confidence in the CEO Mapani and that he will be fired unless outside interference saves him.

The move follows mounting pressure on government over continued energy crisis in both fuel and electricity in the country. Fuel prices continue to rise while electricity deficit deepens with more increments expected.

This twin energy crisis has already claimed two victims with the removal of the ERB board chairperson Raynolds Bowa and placement on forced leave of the regulators Director General Yohane Mulabe after reportedly approving double upward adjustments of fuel pump prices and the about 10% increase in electricity tariffs without consultations with top government bosses.

Both ERB, ZESCO, and the parent Ministry of Energy have been heavily criticized by industry players, experts and concerned citizens alike, who accuse them of being out of touch with the realities on the ground and insisting on policies that continue to hurt both businesses and households.

According to an impeccable sources close to the matter, the ZESCO board of directors decided to part ways with Mapani due to his failure to deliver on his mandate as the head of the state-owned power utility company.

But ZESCO has refused to confirm the reports, leaving many to speculate. Speaking when contacted by ZBT, ZESCO spokesperson Matongo Maumbi said, the matter is a big rumor which he was not aware of. “That is a very big rumor which I can’t comment on and I

don’t know about that.”

When told that their are impeacable sources who have indicated that Mapani has indeed been sacked by the board, Maubi stated that “I don’t deal with rumors and there is no such a thing, if it is there I don’t know but there is no such a thing.”

Members of the public and some energy experts have accused Mapani and his management team of being out of touch with the realities on the ground and failing to come up with innovative and practical solutions to the energy crisis.

The energy crisis has further been exacerbated by a decline in water levels at the country’s main hydroelectric power stations, resulting in reduced electricity generation. Zambia over depends on hydro power which accounts for about 80% of the total power generated in the country.

Big Solar solutions and deals signed which had been publicized are were expected to provide the fall back seem to have all been derailed with no definite dates for commencement of construction communicated to the public.

Moreover, Mapani had most recently come under fire on accusations of nepotism over the employment and promotions of relatives at a time when the utility is under heavy public scrutiny. More details to follow… – ZBT