ZESCO SIGNS 1000 MEGAWATT POWER PURCHASE DEAL

ZESCO Limited signs à landmark 1,000 MegaWatt (MW) solar power purchase agreement with SkyPower Global, a world leader in large-scale solar energy solutions.

Here are the highlights;

✅The initiative aims to substantially increase the renewable capacity to address both current and future energy needs as Zambia’s main objective is to increase industrial productivity and fulfil aspiration to attain over three million metric tons of annual copper production.

✅The agreement is a pivotal component of Zambia’s Integrated Renewable Energy Plan, designed to significantly enhance the nation’s renewable energy capacity to support sustainable growth.

✅President Hakainde Hichilema emphasised the strategic importance of the agreement.

✅The Green Giant Zambia project is a crucial component of the United Party for National Development (UPND) led Administration’s Integrated Renewable Energy Plan, especially in the context of the current drought owing to climate change.