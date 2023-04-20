ZICTA WARNS AGAINST SCAMMERS FOR NAPSA ‘PARTIAL WITHDRAW’ BENEFICIARIES

ZAMBIA Information and Communications Technology Authority – ZICTA has urged partial pension beneficiaries under the National Pension Scheme Authority- NAPSA to be cyber secure.

President Hakainde Hichilema recently signed into law the NAPSA amendment bill which allows for the partial withdraw of pensions.

And ZICTA Vice Board Chairperson Milner Mukuni says beneficiaries should be knowledgeable on the procedure for accessing their benefits to avoid being lured to release personal information to scammers.

Mukuni has further called on people to be vigilant and report any scammers to the police or ZICTA to help curb cases of fraudulent reports.

And Police Deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale has appealed to beneficiaries of the partial pension benefits to be alert and cautious with people pretending to offer help.