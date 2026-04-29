ZIM GENERAL’S EXPLOSIVE WARNING: ‘ARMY BUILT THE PARTY AND WILL BLOCK POWER GRAB PLOT’



A retired top military commander has ignited fierce national debate after declaring that Zimbabwe’s ruling party is inseparable from the armed struggle that created the nation and warning that the military will not stand by if constitutional order is threatened.





In a strongly worded statement, retired Lieutenant General Winston Sigauke Mapuranga argued that ZANU-PF is not merely a political organisation but a liberation movement forged through armed conflict. According to him, the roots of the party lie directly in the sacrifices of fighters from Zimbabwe Defence Forces and its predecessor forces, who battled in the liberation war that led to independence.





He insisted that the military did not emerge from the party but rather, the party emerged from the military tradition of struggle, discipline, and sacrifice. That legacy, he says, cannot be rewritten or politically manipulated.





Turning to current tensions, Mapuranga sharply criticised what he described as a coordinated effort referred to as “CAB3”which he claims is designed to block Vice President Constantino Chiwenga from ascending to the presidency. He dismissed the initiative as a political manoeuvre driven by elites seeking to preserve influence and access to state resources.





Citing Section 212 of Zimbabwe’s Constitution, the retired general stressed that the military has a binding duty to defend the constitution, protect citizens, and safeguard national interests. He warned that ongoing political and legal developments—ranging from parliamentary actions to court processes—are being closely monitored by the armed forces.





Mapuranga further argued that institutional memory within the military cannot be erased through leadership changes or restructuring, and suggested that any attempt to undermine the constitutional framework could provoke a decisive response.





He concluded with a stark message: efforts to reshape the political landscape through what he views as unconstitutional means will ultimately fail, insisting that the legacy of the liberation struggle and the forces behind it remains a powerful and enduring force in Zimbabwe’s future.