Zim Govt Addresses Viral Photo of Tourists Sitting in Pothole on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway

Govt Addresses Viral Photo of Tourists Sitting in Pothole on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway

The Zimbabwean government has addressed a viral photo of three White tourists posing in a large pothole, which was reportedly taken along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway.

Govt Denies Pothole is on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway

The image, which spread quickly on X (formerly Twitter), led the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development to release a statement on Monday, 10 March, clarifying the situation.

“It has come to our attention that a social media post is circulating, showing three people posing in a pothole on a road claimed to be part of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway,” part of the statement reads.

While the government acknowledged the poor condition of some sections of the highway, they confirmed that the photo did not show any part of this road.

“While we acknowledge that certain sections of the highway are in dire need of rehabilitation, the images in the post do not correspond to any section of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway,” the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development added.

Repair Work Already Underway on Highway

The Ministry also stated that repair work on the highway is already underway. Bitumen World and the Department of Roads are working together to address the worst sections.

“The sections requiring urgent attention are currently being addressed through a collaborative effort between the Department of Roads and Bitumen World. Work is already underway, with teams camped in Hwange, Halfway, and Insiza to ensure the road is rehabilitated efficiently,” the statement reads.

In 2024, the government partnered with Bitumen World to reconstruct the damaged Beitbridge-Victoria Falls Highway using a build, operate, and transfer model. Under this agreement, Bitumen World will finance, build, and manage the road for profit before handing it over to the government.

Opposition Politician Criticises Government for Neglecting Highway

Meanwhile, opposition politician Gift Ostallos Siziba shared a video on social media, showing the highway’s poor condition and highlighting the role potholes play in causing accidents. He criticized the government for neglecting the road, which is vital for tourism.

“Yesterday, I witnessed this shocking reality firsthand on my way to Victoria Falls. The road leading to one of the world’s most iconic tourist attractions is in a deplorable state of disrepair. The number of potholes has reached catastrophic levels, causing trucks to lose their axles and leading to an alarming increase in accidents. This critical route, which should be a showcase for Zimbabwe’s tourism industry, has been grossly neglected by the regime in Harare,” Siziba wrote.