Zim Grandmother k!lls 4-year-old granddaughter and eats her body for money ritual

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have confirmed the arrest of a 52-year-old woman accused of murdering her four-year-old granddaughter in Shurugwi for ritual purposes.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Veronica Mudzipuri, an artisanal miner, was taken into custody in Chegutu on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, following the gruesome killing of her granddaughter, Tawanayasha Kadhene.

According to the police, Mudzipuri allegedly laced the child’s maheu drink with a maize pesticide pill. After the girl died from the poisoning, the suspect reportedly cut flesh from the victim’s cheek, mixed it with herbs given to her by a traditional healer, cooked the mixture, and ate it.

“On 26/08/25 Police in Chegutu arrested Veronica Mudzipuri (52) in connection with a murder case in which she allegedly killed her four-year-old granddaughter, Tawanayasha Kadhene, for ritual purposes in Shurugwi,” Nyathi said in a statement.

The incident has triggered outrage across Zimbabwe, with many social media users expressing shock at the brutality of the act and demanding the arrest of the traditional healer believed to have provided the ritual instructions. Others raised concerns about the rising reports of ritual-related crimes in the country.

Police say investigations are ongoing.