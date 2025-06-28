Zim Man caught with more than 30 stolen women’s p@nties for rituals

A Zimbabwean man has sent shockwaves through the Nemhari community after being accused of stealing over 30 women’s panties for use in disturbing sexual rituals known locally as mubobobo.

The suspect, identified as Augustine Marimo, allegedly targeted undergarments hung out to dry on washing lines and left in communal bathing areas. His actions were exposed during a traditional court session convened by Headman Nemhari, where several victims, Marimo, and his mother Fridah Chiweshe were summoned to answer to the community.

One of the women, who requested anonymity, said she initially attended the hearing out of curiosity to verify circulating rumours. However, she was left stunned when she recognised a pair of panties that once belonged to her late sister, an emotionally significant item she had not realised was missing. The thought that it had been used in a s3x ritual was described as “sickening.”

According to the woman, Marimo did not deny the accusations. Instead, he reportedly gave an unnerving account of how he used the stolen underwear. He allegedly confessed to placing the panties on his bed, masturbating on them, and imagining himself having s3x with the women they belonged to. He described the experiences as vividly real, despite the complete absence of consent or awareness from the women involved.

The same woman revealed that her marriage had begun to deteriorate around the time her underwear disappeared. She described how intimacy with her husband ceased nearly two years ago, and although he initially showed concern, their relationship had since grown distant and emotionally cold.

Further disturbing revelations emerged when Marimo reportedly claimed he was driven by a mysterious spiritual voice urging him to steal the panties and perform the rituals. He allegedly told the court that the voice warned him not to reveal its origin, threatening severe consequences if he disobeyed.

The case has stirred widespread outrage and fear in the community, with many questioning how long the practice may have gone undetected. Traditional leaders are now under pressure to address the incident and take decisive steps to restore trust and security among residents.