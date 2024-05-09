Zim Minister Mutsvangwa’s Son Arrested in Dramatic Raid for Illegal Forex Trading

Neville Mutsvangwa, the son of Zimbabwe’s Minister of Women Affairs, Monica Mutsvangwa, was apprehended on Wednesday by officers from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for allegedly engaging in illegal foreign currency trading.

The arrest occurred at his Mt. Pleasant residence, where the police carried out a raid, seizing Neville, whose father, Christopher Mutsvangwa, played a pivotal role in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ascent to power during the November 2017 coup. Police sources confirmed the arrest but have not disclosed further information yet.

“Neville Mutsvangwa has just been arrested today at his Mt. Pleasant home for illegally trading in foreign currency,” an insider from the police force told NewZimbabwe.com.

Additionally, Neville is reportedly under investigation for allegedly violating state security regulations by dealing in Elon Musk’s Starlink services, which he is accused of selling despite a government ban.

Law enforcement authorities have so far withheld further comments about the ongoing investigation or the potential implications for the Mutsvangwa family.