Zimbabwe Bans “No Refund” Signs in Retail Shops

Zimbabwe Government Declares “No Refund” Signs Illegal as New Consumer Policy Takes Effect

The Government has declared the display of “No Refund” notices by retailers illegal, warning that businesses continuing the practice could face prosecution.

The move follows Cabinet’s approval of the Consumer Protection Policy (2026–2030), which seeks to strengthen consumer rights and curb unfair trading practices in Zimbabwe’s retail sector.

The policy was introduced by Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Professor Mthuli Ncube during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.

Authorities say it comes amid growing concerns over restrictive practices by small retail outlets — commonly known as “runners” — and some electronics stores.

Crackdown on Restrictive Retail Practices

In recent years, several retailers selling clothing, kitchenware and electronic goods have displayed “No Refund” signs or imposed short guarantee periods on products.

These policies have often prevented customers from returning defective or unsuitable goods.

According to The Chronicle, Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu said such disclaimers have no legal standing and amount to an attempt by businesses to avoid national consumer protection laws.

“Some people do not know that it is illegal to put a disclaimer that there is no refund.

“It is illegal, and if there are people who are doing that, an informed consumer is advised to notify the authorities, it could be police, it could be ourselves as the ministry, so that we can prosecute such businesses,” Minister Ndlovu said.

Mobile phone shops have also drawn criticism for offering extremely limited guarantees — sometimes lasting just three days — which the Government says unfairly disadvantages buyers.

Limited Exception for Health Products

According to the minister, the only exception to the rule applies to the health and pharmaceutical sector due to safety and hygiene concerns.

“It’s only in the health sector that it is acceptable, because you can’t take a drug and then you want to return it,” he added.

“It cannot be consumed by other people.”

New Policy Aims to Strengthen Consumer Rights

Officials say the newly adopted Consumer Protection Policy will regulate the supply of goods and services, protect consumer rights and encourage fair competition in the marketplace.

It also aims to promote the production of quality goods and services while improving Zimbabwe’s competitiveness both domestically and internationally.

“The Consumer Protection Policy closes the existing legislative and institutional gaps, strengthens co-ordination among agencies and promotes fair, transparent and accountable practices across all sectors of the economy,” reads part of the statement that was read by Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Zhemu Soda.

The framework will also review laws governing digital transactions and strengthen the Consignment-Based Conformity Assessment system to improve product standards.

Authorities say stronger enforcement and consumer awareness will be key to ensuring retailers comply with the new policy.