Zimbabwe Cabinet Backs Plan to Extend Mnangagwa’s Rule to 2030



Zimbabwe’s Cabinet has approved draft legislation proposing sweeping constitutional changes that would extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s stay in office to 2030.





The proposed amendments would lengthen presidential terms from five years to seven years, allowing Mnangagwa, now 83, to remain in power beyond the current constitutional limit. If adopted, the changes would effectively reset the presidential term framework.





Among other significant proposals, the draft legislation seeks to replace direct presidential elections with a system in which the president would be elected by Parliament. It also includes provisions to expand presidential powers by allowing the head of state to appoint an additional ten senators.





Mnangagwa assumed power in November 2017 following the military-backed ousting of long-time leader Robert Mugabe, who had ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years.



Credit: Weekendpost Insightful