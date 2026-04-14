Zimbabwe Council of Churches rejects Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3

The Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) has strongly opposed the proposed Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Bill No. 3, warning that the legislation could weaken democratic institutions, concentrate executive authority, and undermine national development.

In a statement issued on Monday, the church body urged lawmakers to either withdraw the Bill entirely or significantly revise it, saying the proposed changes pose serious risks to governance, transparency, and public trust.

The ZCC’s position comes as Parliament continues a four-day nationwide public consultation process aimed at gathering citizens’ views on the constitutional amendments.

The council warned that weakening systems designed to ensure accountability could “open the door to corruption and the massive, unchecked accumulation of wealth by those in power.”

“The church cannot support an amendment that compromises public trust, weakens democratic accountability, and diverges from God’s will for just and compassionate leadership,” the statement read. It added: “Withdraw or substantially revise the Bill.”

Civil society organisations and opposition parties have echoed similar concerns, arguing that such far-reaching constitutional changes should be subjected to a national referendum rather than being processed solely through Parliament.

However, ruling party ZANU PF loyalists have maintained their support for the Bill and have vowed to proceed despite growing public criticism.

The proposed amendment includes provisions to extend presidential terms from the current five years to seven years, a change that has become one of the most contested elements of the legislation.